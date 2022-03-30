Hoosick Road Closure and Detour

From Monday, April 4 through Monday, May 2, County Route 102 (Johnson Hill Road) will be closed for repairs. The closure is required as a large diameter culvert is being replaced with associated vertical and horizontal road geometry changes. Providing the weather cooperates, it is anticipated the work will be complete and the road opened prior to May 2. Motorists other than local traffic should use County Route 96 (Hill Road) and County Route 101 (Ball Street Extension) to detour around the work.