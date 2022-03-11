The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade Canceled

What COVID-19 could not do this year, Mother Nature has. With a winter storm warning posted for Saturday the organizers of the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade have made the reluctant decision to cancel. Most indoor celebrations are still on.

