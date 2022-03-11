Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade Canceled

What COVID-19 could not do this year, Mother Nature has. With a winter storm warning posted for Saturday the organizers of the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade have made the reluctant decision to cancel. Most indoor celebrations are still on.
Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
NY State Police Press Release On March 7, the New York State Police in Brunswick, in conjunction with the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, arrested 36-year-old Edward V. Perrotti-Sousis of Petersburgh, following an indictment in Rensselaer County. Perrotti-Sousis is charged with 5 counts of Rape 2nd degree (D felony), 2 counts of Criminal Sex Act 2nd […]
by Doug La Rocque The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening, March 4, announced the arrest of 22-year-old Ian J. Hasselwander of Petersburgh for the disappearance and death of 20-year-old Morgan Bates of Eagle Bridge. Bates was reported missing on Tuesday, February 22, with sightings reported early that morning in both Eagle Bridge and […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Recently the Berlin High School Music Department held its Pops Concert. The event features the Senior High band, Chamber Choir and Senior High chorus, as well as a student hosted event of featured soloists. Those students are able to choose their own songs and either perform them as a solo or as […]
Budget Season Begins by Chris Tergliafera At the February 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board of Education, the first draft of the 2022-2023 budget was presented. The proposed budget would see a spending increase of $1,133,950, up 4.7% over last year. Numerous things factor into this number, such as increases […]
Submitted by Coach Tim Christiansen Top 8 finishes were achieved and school records broken for the New Lebanon-Berlin Varsity Swim Team who competed in NYS Sectionals this past weekend at Shenendehowa High School. Junior Alex Sotek, Sophomore Alison Slater and eighth grader Lance Schroder competed in individual events while Carol Kirsimagi, Riley Schwartz and Jordan […]
