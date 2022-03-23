Hoosick Falls CSD Budget Taking Shape

by Chris Tergliafera

At the March 17 regular meeting of the Hoosick Falls Central School District Board, the 2022-2023 budget, introduced during last month’s meeting, continued to take shape. The School Tax levy, which currently sits at 3.5%, is already far lower than it was during the initial presentation. It was explained that the tax levy would more than likely already be under the 2.65% allowed increase, if it weren’t for the increasing costs of fuel and electricity. The current tax levy of 3.5% is not final, and work will be done in the coming weeks to bring it down further.

In addition to the budget, the upcoming vote will also see three School Board seat vacancies and a number of propositions. The first proposition has to do with adding to the existing capital project approved in 2019. No further funds are needed — approval would allow for adding to and changing the scope of the project, while remaining under the previously approved amount.

Next is the bus purchase proposition, which would