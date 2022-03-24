Cute, Unless You’re a Gardener

The Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus) lives in deciduous woods and parks in eastern North America, preferring rocky areas, log piles and shrubs for cover. They construct underground nests with extensive tunnel systems often with several entrances, and line their burrows with leaves, rocks and sticks, making the nests hard to spot. They like to eat bulbs, seeds, fruits, nuts, mushrooms, insects, worms, bird eggs and any plant in the garden. This chipmunk was seen under the bird feeders at Grafton State Lakes Park. Photo by Trix Niernberger.