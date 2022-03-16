Anna F. Esposito – Obituary

Stephentown – Anna F. Esposito, 91, a lifelong resident of Stephentown, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Fairview Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Great Barrington, MA.

Anna was born in Pittsfield, MA on December 25, 1930, the daughter of the late John Esposito, Sr. and Mary Ezzo Esposito.

She was employed by the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance in Albany for many years before retiring.

Anna was a faithful communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Stephentown.

She was an avid bowler at Larabowl Lanes in New Lebanon. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Maine, as well as spending time at the casino. She was a member of the Poestenkill Senior Citizens.

She is the sister of Yolanda Bartolotta of Pittsfield, MA and the late John Jr., Mario, Gene, Jennie and Francis Esposito; dear aunt of Michael (Linda) Bartolotta of Littleton, CO, Wendy VanDyke of Dalton, MA, John Esposito of Batesburg, SC, Nancy Roberts of Goodyear, AZ and the late Stephen Bartolotta; and dear friend of the late Ramona Mulson. She is also survived by several great nieces, nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the spring in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stephentown with a Memorial Mass held at that time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 208, Stephentown, NY 12168.

