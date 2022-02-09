Schodack Planning Board Highlights 

by Denise Wright

The Schodack Planning Board was busy at their February 7 meeting. The Board approved a positive Zoning Board recommendation for a variance for a garage on a property on Maple Hill Road.

Schodack Golf’s 12-lot proposed subdivision on Schuurman Road was discussed, and had their negative declaration was approved under SEQRA. The highlight of the conversation focused on water for the project. The first element was the potential 900’ extension of the water district. The second was the drainage on some of the proposed lots. The presenter discussed the possibility of dry wells and footing drains being installed on the lots. Vegetation on the lots and swales being impacted were concerns.