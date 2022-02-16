Responding to Emergencies Class Invites Local Volunteers

Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications

“The younger generation is the future of the Fire and EMS Service, and without classes like Responding to Emergencies putting an interest out there, the numbers would continue to dwindle,” said Stephentown Fire Chief David Corlew.

In 2019 Berlin Middle High School Health and Physical Education teacher Ms. Sandra Honsinger piloted an elective course at BMHS called Responding to Emergencies.

“We need more community members who are First Aid, CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) certified.” said Ms. Honsinger back in 2019. “I wanted to marry the interests and create relationships between the students and the emergency responding volunteers in our community.