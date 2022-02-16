Paul A. Sykes – Obituary

Stephentown – Paul Allen Sykes, Sr., 90, of Stephentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, February 8, 2022 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was born in Elizabethtown on October 24, 1931, the son of the late Walter C. and Carrie Bateman Sykes.

Paul attended Ithaca College for Physical Education and to become a coach. He then served in the US Air Force for a brief time before coming home to Stephentown to work with his father, wife and family in the operation of the family business, W.C. Sykes Store in Stephentown, until it closed in April, 2016. The general store was the center of action in Stephentown, where most anything that was needed was available in Sykes Store and Paul was the friendly face greeting all of his customers at the door.

Paul joined the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department in 1951 and served his community as fire chief from 1978-1989. He was a lifetime member with over 71 years of dedicated service to Stephentown. He often answered the old fire phone at the back of Sykes Store then raced over to the firehouse to respond to the call. He oversaw the building of the current fire station and lent a major hand in bringing the current pager system on board.

He was a huge New York Yankees fan and loved to mow his lawn and spend time with his children and their families. He enjoyed playing softball in the Echo League, bowling, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Stephentown Federated Church.

Paul was the beloved husband of 66 years of Rita M. (Sweet) Sykes who died in 2019; devoted father of Paul A. Sykes, Jr., Terry E. Sykes and Eileen (P.J.) Roder, all of Stephentown; proud grandfather of Jason, Paula, Cindy, Alissa, Katie and Matthew; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his two daughters-in-law, Dolly and Theresa, whom he adored dearly.

The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Hospital and especially his nurse Randie for the wonderful care given to our dad.

A funeral service was held Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region, 430 Franklin Street, 2nd Floor, Schenectady, NY 12305 or the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 208, Stephentown, NY 12168. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.