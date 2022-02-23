NL-B Swimmers Finish Strong

Submitted by Coach Tim Christiansen

Top 8 finishes were achieved and school records broken for the New Lebanon-Berlin Varsity Swim Team who competed in NYS Sectionals this past weekend at Shenendehowa High School. Junior Alex Sotek, Sophomore Alison Slater and eighth grader Lance Schroder competed in individual events while Carol Kirsimagi, Riley Schwartz and Jordan Sotek rounded out the relay teams. Alex Sotek led the way with an outstanding meet finishing with two school records and two top 8 finishes, which hasn’t been done by a New Lebanon-Berlin swimmer in over 14 years. Alex finished 7th in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 58.78 and 5th place in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:01.50. Alison set a new school record while