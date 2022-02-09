Matthew J. Larabee – Obituary

New Lebanon – Matthew J. Larabee, 55, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on Monday, February 7, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after suffering a cardiac event. Matthew was born on August 21, 1966 in Pittsfield, MA to Malcolm and Susan (Miller) Larabee. He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Pittsfield, and a lifelong employee in the family business, Larabee Fuel, Co. Inc. of New Lebanon.

Matthew had a passion for helping others, which started in childhood, collecting funds for The Muscular Dystrophy Association. This developed into an annual carnival-style fundraising event, which was enjoyed by all. Matthew presented his donation yearly on the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon.

Matthew joined the local volunteer fire department as a young teen, and was serving as Chief of the Lebanon Valley Protective Association at the time of his death, a role which he cherished. He was a fire instructor at Montour Falls Fire Academy, served on the Columbia Greene Regional Haz-Mat Team, developed and taught a propane fire response training to other firemen, provided fire safety instruction to children at the local elementary school, and was a friend, recruiter, and mentor to many throughout the years. He was always first on the scene, and was a comfort to so many in the midst of crisis.

Matthew served on the Town Board, as Emergency Services Management Coordinator, and volunteered his time, services, and talents to several organizations in the community and beyond. He was Past-Master of the Masonic Lodge, following proudly in his grandfather’s footsteps. During the pandemic, he organized a graduation parade through town to celebrate the senior class of N.L.C.S. for the community to safely share in their success.

Matthew is survived by his parents, his loving wife Michelle, step-children Aaron, Rebecca, Megan and Erin, his brother Scott and wife April, sister Sena, nephew Markos, niece Stacey, beloved dog Diamond and his cats, Mags, Ziva, Abby and Trouble. He also leaves behind many extended relatives, friends, family, and fellow firefighters, all of whom surrounded him with love during his final days. He will be greatly missed.

Relatives, friends, and fellow firefighters are invited to call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown on Saturday, February 12 from 11 am to 1:45 pm. The LVPA will conduct their Fire Dept. Memorial Service at 1:45 pm. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Trygve Tomlinson officiating. The LVPA final call ceremony will follow at the end of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would rather you make a donation to the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, PO Box 162, New Lebanon, NY 12125 for the building of the new firehouse that was a dream of Matt’s.

