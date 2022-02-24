“It’s a Mortal Blow”

by Doug La Rocque

That is how Brunswick Town Supervisor and co-owner of Herrington Farms in Brunswick describes the recent decision by the NY Farm Laborers Wage Board to reduce the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 to 40 hours per week. The decision has yet to gain the approval of NYS Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. Mr. Herrington was joined on Thursday, February 24 by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who noted she and six of her colleagues have sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul urging her to reject the Wage Board’s decision.

Mr. Herrington stated his farm currently spends $1 million a year on labor, and employs 20 people. He said they currently work about 60 hours a week, and that is what they want and need. He noted some of them are foreign laborers who send money back home to their families. He further noted if the threshold were reduced to 40 hours, he would not be able to handle the increased labor cost, and would have to cut back. This, he fears, could drive some of the New York State farm laborers to neighboring states that do not have such an overtime level.

Ms. Stefanik indicated the Wage Board “ignored a recent report that showed two-thirds of the dairy farms interviewed indicated they would be forced to move out of milk production in New York” if the 40-hour week for farm workers were to be implemented. Mr. Herrington also added that dairy farms such as his cannot just increase their prices, as farms do not set these prices.

Congresswoman Stefanik pointed out, “This rule change is being driven by lawmakers from New York City, who know nothing about agriculture.” She added agriculture will be a priority in the next Congress, which begins in 2023, particularly if the Republican Party wins back control of the House in this November’s election.

A New Part of the District

This was Representative Stefanik’s first official visit to Rensselaer County. Under the recently released Congressional Redistricting approved by the State Legislature and Governor Hochul, Ms. Stefanik’s 21st district would drop some north country areas and pick up seven towns in Rensselaer County, one of which is Brunswick. That redistricting decision is being challenged in state court.