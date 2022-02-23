by Denise Wright

The Rensselaer County Industry Development Agency (IDA) held a public scoping meeting on February 15 at the Schodack Town Hall. All Schodack officials and public members could ask questions and comment on the draft generic environmental impact statement (GEIS) created for approximately 6,000 acres along the I-90 Corridor between exits 11 and 12 on Route 9.

With the new Amazon complexes being developed in this area, the County realized that the site is increasingly attractive to development. With that in mind,