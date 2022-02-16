Hoosick Town Council Meeting

ARPA Money Decisions Put On Hold

by Doug La Rocque

The Hoosick Town Council came into the Monday, February 14 meeting expecting to “pull the trigger” on their plans for the use of the first installment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, slightly more than $173,000, but ended up tabling the measure until another time for several reasons. Chief amongst them was the fact that Councilman Bill Hanselman was unable to attend the meeting, and the Councilors wanted his input.