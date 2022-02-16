High School Wrestling

Section 2 Qualifier Highlights

During the recent Section 2 Wrestling State Qualifier Tournament three local schools performed exceptionally well. Tamarac had several wrestlers place at the event, including Trevor Bishop who finished in first place, winning the Section 2 Championship. Also placing were Torin Bishop in second place, Ty Roadcap in fourth place, Austin Fitzpatrick in sixth place and Brice Retell also with a sixth place finish. Both Trevor and Torin Bishop will be competing at the NYS tournament on February 25 – 26 at the MVP Arena. Tamarac also won the Sportsmanship award and Jim Sheefler won JV Coach of the Year.