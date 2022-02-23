Harold W. Jones Jr. – Obituary

Petersburgh – Harold W. Jones, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on February 20th, 2022 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls. Born July 21st, 1930 on the family farm in Berlin, NY, he was the son of the late Harold W. Jones, Sr. and Nora A. (Brown) Jones.

Harold and Eva F. Hurley married on February 10th, 1951 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bennington, VT. They were married for 66 years when Eva passed on October 4, 2017. He attended Berlin Schools. He worked for W.J. Cowee, Ben Mont Papers, and Eddington Chevrolet-Cadillac in Bennington. In 1963, he and Eva went into business, operating H.W. Jones Garage in Petersburgh together for 40 years. He was a gifted mechanic and an honest man, going the extra mile to help his customers.

Harold had an enduring love for his family, always working to provide for them. His love and approval was evident in all that he did. There were good times spent swimming at Hapgood Pond and vacationing at Hampton Beach. In later years, he and Eva traveled around the country, spending their 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii. Anyone who knew Harold soon realized that he loved animals, especially cats. Some came to him looking for a good home, and some he rescued while he was driving along back roads.

Harold is survived by his loving children Gloria Jean (Alan) Adams, Gayle Ann (Victor) Corbisiero, and Donald Walker Jones. He was dearly loved by his grandchildren Holly, Nathan, and Cara Adams, Colleen Scott, Naomi King, Joshua Corbisiero, and Amanda Lane. He had 9 great-grandchildren: Chad, Matthew, Zachary, Noah, Emily, Eva, Paxton, Sophia, and Coraline. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Harold was predeceased by his sisters Agnes Stanley, Ruth Wager, Dorothy Stewart, and his brothers George, Howard, and Aliric (Mike) Jones. He is survived by sisters-in-law Katherine Krawszyk, Viola Burgess, Ruby Kinney, Nancy Flanders, and brother-in-law Jerod Sanders. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law Cora Hurley Sanders, brother-in-law Frank Hurley, and sisters-in-law Ruth Gratton and Sally Pacher.

The funeral was held from the E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington, VT on Thursday, February 24, 2022 with Pastor Dale Hall officiating. His burial took place at the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery following the service.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at CNR in Hoosick Falls for their compassionate care, always treating our father with kindness and respect. Emily Flynn was always available to answer questions and to show an extra measure of love.

If you wish to honor Harold with a donation, please consider a gift to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, through the office of the E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201.