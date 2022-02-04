Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Statement Courtesy of the NYS Department of Parks and Recreation In the January 7 edition of The Eastwick Press, our front page story was a report on four area dams and their recent designation by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) as unsound. As we initially reported, this designation doesn’t mean there is a threat […]
Submitted by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced today that Matthew Woelfersheim, 45, of Schaghticoke pled guilty in Rensselaer County Court before the Honorable Jennifer G. Sober to Arson in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony, along with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony, […]
Hoosick Falls Wins Bowling Tournament Submitted by James Lynch On Tuesday the teams of the Wasaren League gathered at Saratoga Strike Zone for this year’s Wasaren League Tournament. Berlin-New Lebanon, Hoosick Falls, Hoosic Valley, Mechanicville, Saratoga Catholic, Stillwater and Waterford-Halfmoon all sent teams of seven bowlers. During the morning block of three games, Hoosick Falls […]
Contradictory Information by Chris Tergliafera At the January 18 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board, Superintendent Joseph Dhara discussed some contradictory information the District has received from the State of New York regarding contact tracing for COVID-19. The State is telling schools they no longer need to contact trace, however they also […]
by Alex Brooks High School Teacher Brandon Trinkle gave a presentation on new agriculture education programs to the Hoosick Falls School Board at its January 20 meeting. Trinkle was hired as a business teacher, but has also offered agricultural classes this year, and the student response has been enthusiastic. 80 to 100 students are in […]