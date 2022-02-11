Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Beginning Friday, February 11, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), will update its visitation policy for hospital visitors and medical practice patients as well as expand its visiting hours. The change follows a decrease in positive COVID-19 tests and the slow decline in the number of patients hospitalized with […]
by Doug La Rocque Speaking at the State Capitol on Wednesday, February 9, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she would let the mask mandate on businesses expire as planned on Thursday, February 10. These businesses could, if they wish, continue to require masks if that is what they are more comfortable with. She […]
Parking, Cops and Cats Center Stage at Trustees Meeting by Doug La Rocque In October of last year, the Hoosick Falls Village Board passed a local law amending the parking rules in the Village, and in particular at the Church Street parking lot. Twelve spaces close to the Tri-State Federal Credit Union became 2-hour parking, […]
On Wednesday morning, February 9 New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the mask mandate for stores, offices and restaurants would be lifted as of February 10, the date her previous order was slated to expire. The governor did say the mandate will continue for nursing homes, public transportation and schools. As far as […]
Hoosick Falls Wins Bowling Tournament Submitted by James Lynch On Tuesday the teams of the Wasaren League gathered at Saratoga Strike Zone for this year’s Wasaren League Tournament. Berlin-New Lebanon, Hoosick Falls, Hoosic Valley, Mechanicville, Saratoga Catholic, Stillwater and Waterford-Halfmoon all sent teams of seven bowlers. During the morning block of three games, Hoosick Falls […]