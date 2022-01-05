Wesley Vars – Obituary

Grafton – Wesley Vars passed from this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was 65 years old.

Born in Troy, he was son of the late Wesley Vars, Sr. and Marion (Burdick) Vars. Wesley lived in Cropseyville for most of his life and attended Berlin Central Schools. He was initially employed by W.J. Cowee of Berlin and later by Saint Gobain in Hoosick Falls from where he retired.

Wesley enjoyed hunting, fishing and ice fishing, cutting wood and the times spent at home with his family.

He was the beloved husband of Pamela (Laperle) Vars; father of Mark (Amy) Vars, Joseph (Erin) Vars, Stephanie (Jason) White and the late Dawn Cummins; grandfather of Dawn, Brent, Blake, Candace, Zachary, Zoey, Trinity, Brianna, Logan, Joey, Jakob, Madison and Stephen; great-grandfather of Cade, Benjamin and Bellamy; brother of Edward (Louise) Vars, Brian (Barbara) Vars, Alan (Gloria) Bentley, the late Brenda Vars and Clayton Bentley; as well and many nieces and nephews.

Wesley’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of the Community Hospice for the wonderful care given to Wesley and for the support offered to his family during a difficult time.

There will be no formal services held and for those wishing to remember him in a special way, donations in Wesley’s memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home of Petersburgh, NY.

Visit www.parkerbrosmemroial.com to leave a pleasant memory or to express your sympathy to Wesley’s family.