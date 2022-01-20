Tom Berry Appointed to Petersburgh Town Board 

by Alex Brooks

At its January meeting, the Petersburgh Town Board took up the question of appointing someone to the vacant Town Board seat that was created when Katie Murray resigned it in order to take the Supervisor position. The position was advertised in The Eastwick Press on December 24, and the Town received two letters of interest from citizens interested in serving on the Town Board. These were Tom Berry and Deidra Michaels. Both have a great deal of experience in Town government, as Berry served two years on the Town Board and Michaels was the Town Clerk for many years.