Rensselaer County Sees GDP Growth in 2020

Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

Rensselaer County was one of only three counties in New York State to see an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) during 2020 and the pandemic, according to a report by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced.

McLaughlin said the report is further evidence of Rensselaer County’s economic strength, even during the pandemic, and the positive impact of property tax reductions and service improvements in the County.

During the past four years, the County has reduced property taxes by nearly 19 percent, and the 2022 budget includes a 10 percent property tax reduction. By 2020, the period the report is based on, the County had adopted two consecutive property tax reductions.

“The report shows Rensselaer County made it through the worst of the pandemic and still grew. That is very good news for our County and shows the decisions we are making have been paying off,” said McLaughlin.