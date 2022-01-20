One New PFOA Sample Found in Residential Property in Poestenkill

Contributed by Rensselaer County

An eighth round of sampling of properties in Poestenkill for PFOA has been concluded, with one new property found to have above State-permitted levels, County officials announced on Tuesday.

Twelve properties were sampled during the eighth round of testing. Samples were taken from Weatherwax Road and locations that had been previously offered sampling from around the area of the middle school.

Of the twelve samples, six showed non-detections and five showed detections of PFOA/PFOS below the State maximum contaminant level standards for public drinking water, along with the one over the MCL.

With the conclusion of the eighth round of testing, a source for the contamination has