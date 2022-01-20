No Takers at Solar Construction Public Hearing in Brunswick

by Doug La Rocque

The Thursday, January 13 Brunswick Town Council meeting opened with a public hearing on a request from CVE North America for a required zoning change to permit the construction of a commercial solar complex at the end of Belair Lane. CVE is asking that two parcels of land involved in the overall plat be changed to include an agricultural overlay, which would then permit a solar installation. No one spoke for or against the idea. The Council must now consider whether to permit the zoning change before the Brunswick Planning Board can move ahead with the site plan consideration.