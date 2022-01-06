Limited Supply of At Home COVID-19 Tests Kits Available

NYS has provided free at home COVID test kits for residents through the Town of New Lebanon. That said, we have 2,514 residents and have only received 96 test kits. Our goal is to get one test kit in each household at this time (if we receive more in the future we can expand our efforts to get one for each resident). The New Lebanon Central School District has also received free test kits for all students. They have one for each and every student. If you have a child who lives in your household and goes to NLCSD, you are NOT eligible to get a test kit through the town and you should contact the school for the test kit your household is eligible for.

Town test kits will be given out next Tuesday, January 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 am at the New Lebanon Town Hall. We will have tables set up outside. You will need to show proof of residency (ID with physical address within the Town of New Lebanon or a utility bill with a physical address within the Town of New Lebanon). Due to the high number of COVID cases currently, everyone must be wearing masks event though we are outside.

You will only be eligible to pick up a test kit if you:

1) Are a resident of New Lebanon

2) Have no children in your household who go to NLCSD

3) Nobody else in your household picks up a test kit

Please reach out to Town Supervisor Houghtling at supervisor@townofnewlebanon.com or 518-505-1535 with any questions.