Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
NYS has provided free at home COVID test kits for residents through the Town of New Lebanon. That said, we have 2,514 residents and have only received 96 test kits. Our goal is to get one test kit in each household at this time (if we receive more in the future we can expand our efforts […]
Rating Does Not Mean Failure Is Imminent by Doug La Rocque A recent survey of dams around New York State by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) obtained by The Eastwick Press places three dams in the Town of Grafton and one in the Town of Berlin on their unsound list. The DEC however explains […]
by Denise Wright The January 3 meeting of the Schodack Planning Board opened with public comment from one resident voicing concern over the sequence of burials and rate of funerals in the Muslim Community of Troy’s proposed cemetery on Phillips Road. According to Muslim Community members, the estimated rate of calculated graves incorporated the high […]
by Doug La Rocque After some small delays, the school districts in The Eastwick Press coverage area have all reported they have received a supply of the at home COVID-19 tests kits promised over the past weekend by Governor Kathy Hochul. These kits are part of the Governor’s plan to help keep children in the […]
by Doug La Rocque The Hoosick Falls Central School once again played host to a mass food giveaway in their parking lot on Wednesday, December 29, and once again the vehicles filled the lot and were lined up on NYS Route 22 waiting to get in. In all, 435 households representing 1,421 people were fed. […]
by Doug La Rocque Word is getting around town about a substitute bus driver for the Brittonkill (Brunswick) Schools. Not because she is special (she makes it very clear she isn’t) but because of the uniqueness of the situation. District Superintendent Dr. Angelina Maloney is now also known as substitute school bus driver Angelina Maloney. […]