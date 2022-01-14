Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Community Forest Announcement a Bit of a Surprise by Chris Tergliafera and Doug La Rocque During the public comments section of the January 10 regular meeting of the Grafton Town Council, a resident mentioned concerns over an upcoming project by the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance (RPA) on Foster Road that they believe could lead to increased […]
Mine Expansion To Be Discussed by Doug La Rocque Following their Thursday, January 6 meeting at which only subdivisions were on the agenda, the full Brunswick Planning Board was informed that the Valente Quarry, currently mining in the Town of Grafton but with land that reaches across the border into Brunswick, is considering crossing that […]
Submitted by the NYS Department of Health The New York State Department of Health and the University at Albany School of Public Health have announced that residents in the Hoosick Falls area (including Petersburgh) are invited to take part in a national Multi-Site PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) Health Study. This by-invitation-only effort seeks to […]
by Doug La Rocque After some small delays, the school districts in The Eastwick Press coverage area have all reported they have received a supply of the at home COVID-19 tests kits promised over the past weekend by Governor Kathy Hochul. These kits are part of the Governor’s plan to help keep children in the […]
by Doug La Rocque The Hoosick Falls Central School once again played host to a mass food giveaway in their parking lot on Wednesday, December 29, and once again the vehicles filled the lot and were lined up on NYS Route 22 waiting to get in. In all, 435 households representing 1,421 people were fed. […]
by Doug La Rocque Word is getting around town about a substitute bus driver for the Brittonkill (Brunswick) Schools. Not because she is special (she makes it very clear she isn’t) but because of the uniqueness of the situation. District Superintendent Dr. Angelina Maloney is now also known as substitute school bus driver Angelina Maloney. […]