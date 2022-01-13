Hoosick Town Council Meeting

Updating Assessment Values

by Doug La Rocque

Assessor Tony Rice told the Hoosick Town Council on Monday evening, January 10, it’s time to look at property values again, noting overall property values are up by about 10 percent. He is very quick to emphasize this is not a reassessment, simply an update to keep the Town’s equalization rate at 100 percent. This means homes are assessed at their true value, not a percentage of it.

Mr. Rice said during the last year, many homes in the Town are selling at $100,000 higher than their assessed value. He also indicated these updates should take place