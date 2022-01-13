Hoosick Falls Village Board Meeting

Suspended Police Chief’s Son Calls for Mayor’s Resignation

by Doug La Rocque

Justin Ashe, the son of the presently suspended with pay Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe, rose to read a letter to the Village Board during the public comment section of their meeting on Tuesday, January 11, in which he accuses Mayor Rob Allen of several improprieties involving both his father, another member of the police force and the officer first placed in charge when Chief Ashe was suspended, as well as misuse of department equipment. He also accused Mayor Allen of not responding to previous correspondence from him dating back to December of 2018.

In the rather lengthy letter, Mr. Ashe is critical of another officer’s background, accusing the officer of conducting non-police business on Village time and responding with an officer trainee out of jurisdiction without a 911 Center request or a supervisor’s permission. The letter names the officer but The Eastwick Press will not at this time, because no official charges against that officer have been lodged.

Mr. Ashe is also critical of the selection of Bernie Davock as Officer in Charge after Chief Ashe’s suspension, particularly of his role with the Hoosick Falls Police Benevolent Association (PBA). Mr. Ashe asserts Officer Davock has been in charge of the PBA since 2004. He was also critical of some of Mr. Davock’s decisions in that role. He further accused Officer Davock of conducting police business while working as a 911 Center dispatcher.

Editor’s Note: As of the start of the Village Board meeting Tuesday evening, Officer Paul Aleksonis has been appointed by Mayor Allen as the new Officer in Charge.

In his conclusion Mr. Ashe praised the officers of the department, stating they conduct themselves properly, with pride and for lower than average pay. He said to the Mayor, “your actions greatly affect the morale and well-being of each of these officers. You failed to lead and failed to do your job which you took an oath to do.”

His final sentence asks Mayor Allen to do the right thing and step down.

On December 17, Mayor Allen announced Chief Ashe was suspended with pay due to an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the New York State Police. There have been no further comments and the NYS State Police have not disclosed any developments in their investigation.

The Eastwick Press reached out to Mayor Allen to see if he wished to comment. As of press time we have not heard back from the Mayor. It should be noted, since this is a personnel matter, comment by Mayor Allen may not be allowed under law.