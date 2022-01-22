Grafton - Edward E. (Birdman) Fredricks, III, age 68 of Grafton, NY passed away peacefully, Wednesday January 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife of 48 years Debra L. (Minkler) Fredricks.

Born in Troy, NY he was the son of the late Edward Fredricks Jr. and Eva A (Smith) Fredricks. He attended Troy City Schools. He was employed with Tek Hughes in South Troy, George Washington School, retired from Averill Park School District. He was currently employed with Rensselaer County. He served for many years as a Grafton Fire Commissioner and also a Grafton Town Councilman. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling and playing cards. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and NY Mets. His passion was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling down south every year.

Survived by his sons Edward Fredricks IV and Rollin Fredricks (Ashley Fegley) and daughter Sherrie Akin (Fredricks). Three Grandsons Landon Akin, Derrick and Eli Fredricks. Also survived by brothers William (Barb) Fredricks, Cameron (Karen) Fredricks, Arthur Fredricks (Sandy), Robert Fredricks (Diane) and Thomas "Tucker" Fredricks. Sisters Debra (Lou) Desso, Betty (Norm) Lester, Denise (Ron) Dawson, Bonnie (Ted) Ritrovato, predeceased by Carol (Scott) Selby and Mary Theresa Fredricks. He leaves behind his special friends Bill (Donna) Denue, John Farrell, and predeceased by his best friend Dan Tobin.

Special thanks to the Samaritan Hospital ICU staff and comfort care.

At Edwards wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to the: Hudson Mohawk Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or The Grafton Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 134, Grafton NY 12082. The arrangements are under the direction of the Morris – Stebbins – Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY 12180. Phone: 518-272-5802. For complete obituary, or to express your on-line condolences, please visit: MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com