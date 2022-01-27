Area Legislators Rail Against Proposed Wood Stove Ban

by Doug La Rocque

District 5 County Legislators Bruce Patire of Eagle Bridge and Jeff Wysocki of Hoosick are proposing a resolution to be considered at the next County Legislative meeting, going on record as opposed to the NYS Climate Action Council’s potential ban on wood burning stoves. Legislators Patire and Wysocki point out in their resolution that electrical and natural gas prices are climbing around the region while wood burning provides residents with a more cost efficient way to heat their homes. They also point out that wood burning is a sustainable and carbon neutral way to heat and that modern technology has drastically limited emissions and as a result made this cheap energy source cleaner.

The Climate Action Council is a 22-member committee created to prepare a Scoping Plan to achieve a new clean energy and climate agenda for the State. Banning wood burning stoves is before the Committee for consideration.