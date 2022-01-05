Andre Jones – Obituary

Grafton – Andre Jones, age 66, followed Jesus to Heaven, full of peace and faith, surrounded by his loving wife and children, on December 20, 2021. He was born September 13, 1955, in La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, France, while his father was stationed there in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Jones, brother, Howard (Bub) Jones and sister, Paula Dixon.

Andre was a reliable husband, father, friend and a lifelong general contractor known for his expertise and integrity. Most recently, he partnered with his youngest son, Russell, to form A and R Jones Contracting Inc. Andre’s love of life was inspiring. He was always digging deep into his interests. He had many hobbies and a long list of mastered skills. Once he decided to learn about something, he put all he had into it. His most recent endeavor was sustainable farming and traditional food preparation as a way of providing his family with healthy, chemical-free food. He spent years converting woods on his property to pasture and began gardening, raising pigs, steers, chickens and bees. Rendered tallow and lard, fermented vegetables, homemade sourdough starter and raw milk kefir were all staples in his kitchen. He made his own maple syrup and milled his own lumber. His lifestyle was truly an inspiration to those who knew him. Andre’s personality was magnetic. He was generous and a wellspring of knowledge, often the first call when one encountered a difficult problem. Hosting large family dinners was something he most enjoyed. He was always laughing loudly and was full of strength and energy that uplifted all who were around him. He is greatly cherished and tremendously missed by his friends and family.

Above all else in his life, Andre sought truth and guidance from God in everything he did, and taught his children to do the same. Right to the end, he was talking about Jesus and the peace he had because of him. He credited his successes and blessings in life directly to God.

Andre is survived by his devoted wife, Betty, his four children, Nathan (Kelly) Jones, Holly (Douglas) Rosenberg, Hannah (Mark) Bessette and Russell (Joelene) Jones, and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Minnie Jones, and two sisters, Catherine (Steven) Phillips and Robin (Ronald) Jacobs; as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home located at 870 Second Avenue, Troy, on Saturday, January 8, from noon to 4 pm. A celebration of Andre’s life will be scheduled for a later date.