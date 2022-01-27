Agriculture Education Is Popular at HFCS

by Alex Brooks

High School Teacher Brandon Trinkle gave a presentation on new agriculture education programs to the Hoosick Falls School Board at its January 20 meeting. Trinkle was hired as a business teacher, but has also offered agricultural classes this year, and the student response has been enthusiastic. 80 to 100 students are in agriculture classes this year. Trinkle has also revived the Future Farmers of America (FFA) at Hoosick Falls and there are about 30 students involved in that. The District has secured a grant