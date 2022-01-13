A Year Later, Bail Reform Is Still a Hot Topic

by Doug La Rocque

Members of the Republican New York State Senate Caucus were joined at the New York State Capitol by representatives of the Law Enforcement Community as well as some NYS Assembly members on Monday, January 10, to express their ongoing displeasure with what was labeled as bail reform, enacted as part of the State’s 2019-20 budget process and now law. They criticized this law for taking away critical decision making for judges when it came to setting cash bail for alleged offenders. Specifically the law eliminated cash bail for