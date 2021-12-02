Petersburgh Planning Board Holds Another Public Hearing on “Glamping” Proposal

by Alex Brooks

The Petersburgh Planning Board held a third public hearing on a “Glamping” (glamorous camping) development proposed for a lot on East Hollow Road. The project is proposed by Becca Benvie, and would include ten small structures designed for short term rental to tourists and vacationers. These tiny homes, with about 400 square feet of living space in each, will be served by driveways, two septic systems and two wells. They will have bathrooms, heat and electricity. The project is expected to cost in total about $1.5 million to construct, and the plan is to rent the homes in all seasons.