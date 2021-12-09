New Water Source Announced for Hoosick Falls

by Doug La Rocque

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released their decision on how to provide a new permanent source of clean drinking water for the Village of Hoosick Falls. That decision calls for:

• Developing two new groundwater supply wells. Existing test wells south of Hoosick Falls will be converted to production wells;

• Retaining one existing village well. Redundancy is required in the case of an outage of the primary wells;

• Constructing a water transmission line from the new wells to the village water treatment plant along public rights of way;

• Continued operation of the public water supply treatment plant to remove naturally occurring elements, and ensure disinfection and distribution to meet applicable water supply requirements; and

• Retaining the existing GAC treatment system to ensure removal of ambient organic compounds.

The two new well sites are on land off NYS Route 22 south of the Village, owned by Jeff Wysocki and Jerry LaCroix. That is what many had speculated would be the answer for a year now, ever since DEC