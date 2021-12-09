New Lebanon Board Responds To Veteran Tax Exemption

by Chris Tergliafera

At the December 8 regular meeting of the New Lebanon Central School Board of Education, the board read a prepared statement answering the over 140 district residents who wrote letters asking them to reconsider the their stance and adopt the exemption. The Board stated that while they have the upmost respect for those who have served, they would not discuss the matter further citing the funds for such an exemption would come out of the pockets of others in the community. Read the full story on this and other matters discussed at the meeting in next week’s Eastwick Press.