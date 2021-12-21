January 2022 Regents Exams Cancelled

Submitted by NYSEG Communications

The January 2022 administration of the High School Regents Examination Program is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This cancellation applies to all Regents Examinations that had been scheduled for the January 2022 period. No decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2022 administrations of Regents Examinations or any other State assessment programs.

To ensure students are not adversely impacted by the cancellation of the exams, the Department will ask the Board of Regents to adopt emergency regulations regarding the assessment requirements students must ordinarily meet to earn a diploma. Under the proposed emergency regulations, students who are planning to take one or more Regents Examination during the January 2022 examination period at the conclusion of a course of study or make-up program shall be exempt from the requirements pertaining to passing a corresponding Regents Examination to be issued a diploma. To qualify for the exemption, the student must meet one of these requirements by the end of the first semester of the 2021-22 school year:

Be enrolled in a course that would ordinarily culminate with a January 2022 Regents Examination and earn credit for such course of study.

Complete a make-up program to earn course credit.

Be prepared to take a required Regents Examination to graduate at the end of the first semester.

NYSED is developing additional guidance in the form of an FAQ and will issue that guidance in early January 2022 to address topics such as safety net options, mastery, honors and technical endorsements, so that schools may determine which diplomas to grant to their graduates. Please visit the Department’s COVID-19 Information site for additional information and guidance as it becomes available.