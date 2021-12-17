Hoosick Falls Village Police Chief Ashe Suspended

Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen has issued a statement announcing the immediate suspension with pay of Village Police Chief Robert (Bob) Ashe. The Mayor’s statement says only that the suspension is due to an on going criminal investigation by the New York State Police. Officer Bernard Davock has been appointed as officer in charge.

The Mayor’s statement further says “the Board of Trustees remains committed to our police department and the necessary and essential work they do, as well as the safety and security of our community. We will ensure that our police department serves our Village with the highest standards. Because this is a personnel matter, there is nothing more we can say at this time.”

The Eastwick Press reached out to Chief Ashe to see if he wished to make a comment. So far, he has not, but that is not unusual when a criminal investigation is involved. If there are more developments, we will post them on our website and Facebook page.