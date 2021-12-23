Hoosick Falls School Board COVID-19 Threat Nearly Compels Remote Learning

Hoosick Falls School Board

by Alex Brooks

At the Hoosick Falls School Board meeting on Thursday, December 16, there was discussion of a possible need to go to remote learning on short notice because of a high number of COVID-19 cases in the Hoosick Falls community, some of which had shown up among teachers and students. But in the latter part of that week the number of cases dropped and on Friday the District announced that it will not need to switch to remote learning this week.

The Board approved the District’s contract with managerial/confidential employees dated December 13, 2021, which is effective from July 1, 2014 through June 30, 2024. It also approved a contract with the District’s support staff dated December 14, 2021, which is effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025. Superintendent Pat Dailey said the District now has contracts in place with