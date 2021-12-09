Helping for the Holidays

Through the generosity of people in the area, the Berlin Community Food Coset provided Thanksgiving dinner boxes to 15 families, cooked a turkey for one family and delivered individual meals to 6 people and couples. The Closet is working on collecting food for Christmas baskets. Hams, yams and cake mixes are needed. Stewart’s gas cards are needed as well. If you know of families that are in need of Christmas food and are not receiving help from another pantry, please contact the United Methodist Church by calling 518-658-2942.

Donations can be left at Taconic Mountain Insurance, with the Berlin Town Clerk or by calling to make arrangements for someone to meet you at the church.

On Saturday, January 15, from 9 to 11 am, the Food Closet will sponsor a free, take out only soup, bread and dessert buffet. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling the church at the number listed above.