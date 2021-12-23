Drainage Work at Petersburgh Landfill Completed

by Alex Brooks

Tom Berry said the drainage improvement work designed by the Town’s engineer to keep water runoff out of the landfill as much as possible has been completed by the Berlin and Petersburgh highway departments. “All water drainage issues have been resolved,” said Berry. He said Mark Millspaugh, the engineer from Sterling Environmental, visited the site and inspected the work when it was completed, and he will communicate with DEC about the completion of this phase of the work.

Berry said now that this work is completed, the engineers can start monitoring the volume of seepage coming out of the landfill, which will determine