Developer Withdraws Glamping Application from Petersburgh

by Alex Brooks

At a special meeting of the Petersburgh Planning Board held on Monday, December 13, Chairperson Janet Spitz said the application for approval of a high-end camping resort on East Hollow Road has been withdrawn by the developer. The communication from the developer’s attorney confirming withdrawal of the application did not state the reason for it, but it appears to be about additional permits that may be required and the possibility that it would be be declared a Type 1 action under SEQRA, which would require an extensive (and expensive) environmental review. The Eastwick Press contacted said attorney, John Hartzell, who said