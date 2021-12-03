Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
AG’s Office Claims Money Used to Pay Personal Debt by Doug La Rocque New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday, December 1, announced the arrest and indictment of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on charges on Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Offering a False Instrument for filing in the First Degree, […]
by Steve Bradley At 2 pm on Wednesday, December 1, a tractor trailer combination rolled over, again, in Tibbits Forest on NYS Route 7. The eastbound truck, carrying pallets of floor tile believed to be headed to Bennington, lost control on a curve about three-eighths of a mile east of the Man of Kent Pub. […]
by Doug La Rocque with input from Sidewinder Photography Shortly after 8 am on Friday morning, November 26, Stephentown firefighters were called to 4835 South Stephentown Road for a structure at Rainbow Ridge Farms. On arrival, Chief David Corlew reported the building to be fully involved and called for mutual aid from the neighboring Tsatsawassa […]
by Steve Bradley Ron Jones, who coached football at Hoosick Falls Central School for 23 years, was inducted as a member of the Class of 2021 Capital Region Hall of Fame Saturday evening. Jones coached his teams to six straight sectional titles in the 2009-2014 span, state semi-finals and state championship games. At one time, […]
Potential Projects Discussed by Chris Tergliafera Synthesis Architects were at the meeting to discuss several potential future projects, which include an irrigation system for the sports fields, improved outdoor lighting for both Berlin Elementary and Middle/High School and outdoor learning spaces. Synthesis showed examples of what each project could look like, and an estimate of […]
Submitted by the BCS Communications Department Berlin Middle/High School is fielding a Modified, Junior Varsity and Varsity Masterminds team again this year as an extracurricular opportunity for students to represent their school in an interscholastic setting. The quiz bowl competition is for students who enjoy games like Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit. The quiz questions range […]