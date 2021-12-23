A Super(intendent) Job of Thinking Outside the Box

by Doug La Rocque

Word is getting around town about a substitute bus driver for the Brittonkill (Brunswick) Schools. Not because she is special (she makes it very clear she isn’t) but because of the uniqueness of the situation. District Superintendent Dr. Angelina Maloney is now also known as substitute school bus driver Angelina Maloney.

In a conversation with Dr. Maloney, The Eastwick Press asked her how she came up with the idea to add bus driver to her resume. She told us “We have been facing a shortage of drivers for some time and this year it reached a crisis point. I tried many avenues of recruitment which still did not eliminate the problem so