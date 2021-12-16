A Glimmer of Hope for Route 7 Traffic

by Doug La Rocque

If you have ever traveled NYS Route 7 (Hoosick Road) during rush hour or on weekends, you have probably had a few not so pleasant words about the traffic situation. It is often backed up so it takes many turns of a traffic light to proceed, exiting and entering the road can be quite the challenge and is sometimes a nightmare for emergency vehicles. Traffic was a major topic of discussion for the Brunswick Planning Board when they deliberated the new Aldi, Hannaford and