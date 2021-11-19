Veterans Dinner a Huge Success in Petersburgh

Submitted by Mary Lou Walters

The Veterans Day Dinner at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Center was a huge success. The music by Karen Webster, Leslie Green, Martha VonSchilligen and David McNally was amazing. The presentation done by Michael Holms was of a professional quality and very touching. He honored our Vietnam Veterans to a degree that had not been seen by many before. Folks think he should go on the road with it.

Despite the cost of food, folks did not skimp on what they brought, either in quality or quantity. There was a huge variety of high quality entrees and desserts. It felt wonderful to come together as a scarred community for the healing and comfort that took place that evening.