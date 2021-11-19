Veterans Day Celebrated in Hoosick Falls at Wood Park and Bennington Battlefield

The Town of Hoosick celebrated Veterans Day at its parks last Thursday. A late morning service was held at the Wood Park Veterans Memorial, above, where Shari Hand sang the Star Spangled Banner and veteran Ike Powers hosted a short ceremony. Mike Mattat (Army), Pastor Hall and Father Peter Tkocz spoke. Later that same day The Friends of Bennington Battlefield hosted a ceremony on the top of Battlefield Hill. Joyce Brewer and two veterans placed a wreath while Tim Stratton played Taps. Photos by Steve Bradley.
Comments
Janice says
Want to say thank you to all the veterans who fought and gave their all for our freedom. I also am sorry for the people lost in battle and wish they too could of came home alive. Thank you to the fallen veterans for giving your all for us to be free.