by Chris Tergliafera

Toward the end of the November 15 regular meeting of the Stephentown Town Council, Councilman P.J. Roder, on behalf of the Council and other Town officials, presented Supervisor Larry Eckhardt with a proclamation to honor his many years of service to the Town of Stephentown. Supervisor Eckhardt has served on the Stephentown Council for over 20 years, the last 12 of which were as Supervisor. He will retire from the Board when