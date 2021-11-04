Petersburgh Tax Levy is Up 0.9% in 2022 Budget

By Alex Brooks

A Public Hearing was held on Monday November 1 on Petersburgh’s Preliminary Budget for 2022. A tax levy increase of 0.9% is proposed. This small, under the tax cap increase gives the impression that this might be a rollover budget with only incremental changes, but that is not the case. There are significant increases and significant decreases which more or less cancel each other out. Funding for capital spending is up while funding for secretarial help is down. There are significant raises for the Bookkeeper, the Highway Superintendent, and the Highway crew