Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
A Big Night for the GOP Across the County by Doug La Rocque A tired but exuberant Steve McLaughlin took to the podium on election night at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom in Troy to thank his supporters for his re-election to the position of Rensselaer County Executive. Mr. McLaughlin defeated Democrat Gwen Wright and Working […]
by Doug La Rocque Catholic Charities, The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, the Capital District Area Labor Federation, The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Eastwick Press teamed up on Wednesday, November 3 to once again bring Eastern and Central Rensselaer County […]
The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market returns to the Troy Atrium for the winter this Saturday, November 6. The winter market is held every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm, and features most of the vendors from its popular outdoor market. The Troy Atrium is located in downtown Troy with entrances on Fulton Street, 3rd Street, Broadway and 4th Street. Free parking is […]
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac: 42 Corinth (0-6): 0 It was not expected to be a competitive game. It wasn’t. Two minutes into the game the Wildcats led 14-0. With three minutes left in the first quarter, HF-T led 28-0 and the game was over at that point. Every point in the game was scored before the half. Junior […]
by Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Thursday October 21, the day the building reopened after a sewer line problem had closed the building to students for two days. Board President Joe Patire and Superintendent Pat Dailey expressed their thanks to those who responded to the crisis […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the October 19 meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board, the Middle School Student Council handed out gift bags to the Board and Superintendent to thank them for their service and dedication to the school community. The High School Student Council recently met with Principle Kimberly Brownell to discuss concerns […]