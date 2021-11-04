McLaughlin Re-elected by a Substantial Margin

A Big Night for the GOP Across the County

by Doug La Rocque

A tired but exuberant Steve McLaughlin took to the podium on election night at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom in Troy to thank his supporters for his re-election to the position of Rensselaer County Executive. Mr. McLaughlin defeated Democrat Gwen Wright and Working Families Party candidate Sara McDermott garnering 63 percent of the vote. While a boisterous crowd chanted “Steve, Steve,” the County Executive extolled the virtues of the Republican Party, pointing to the dominance of the GOP at the polls that evening. He told his supporters “The people are rising up and taking back their country